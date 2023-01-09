Sports on TV for Tuesday, January 10

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, January 10
|CHL HOCKEY
|11:30 a.m.
NHLN — EV Zug at Tappara Tampere
|2 p.m.
NHLN — Lulea at Frolunda Gothenburg
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at St. John’s
|7 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
CBSSN — VCU at Loyola of Chicago
ESPN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Kentucky
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
SECN — Florida at LSU
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown
|9 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Nebraska
CBSSN — Villanova at DePaul
ESPN — North Carolina at Virginia
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Kansas
ESPNU — Auburn at Mississippi
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at Utah St.
|11 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada at San Diego St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Purdue
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Oklahoma City at Miami
|10 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Golden State
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Capital City at Raptors 905
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 1
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 2
|6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds; Kooyong Classic Day 2 —
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.