Sports on TV for Thursday, January 5

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 4:55 PM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, January 5
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Drexel at Towson

ESPN2 — SMU at Houston

ESPNEWS — Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville

ESPNU — Bryant at Vermont

FS1 — Purdue at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — North Texas at W. Kentucky

ESPN2 — Oregon at Colorado

ESPNU — Cincinnati at Wichita St.

FS1 — Indiana at Iowa

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Southern Cal at UCLA

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Utah

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Gonzaga at San Francisco

ESPNU — BYU at Loyola Marymount

FS1 — Washington at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Syracuse

7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Louisville

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

SECN — Texas A&M at LSU

GOLF
6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
3 p.m.

ESPNU — Axe NIBC Series: Wasatch Academy (Utah) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), La Porte, Ind.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Axe NIBC Series: Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.), La Porte, Ind.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Halifax, Nova Scotia

6:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Halifax, Nova Scotia

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Denver

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Columbus

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Quarterfinals —

