Sports on TV for Thursday, January 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, January 26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m. CBSSN — St.…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, January 26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Francis (N.Y.) at Wagner

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at FAU

ESPN2 — SMU at Memphis

ESPNEWS — SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech

ESPNU — Longwood at Radford

FS1 — Iowa at Michigan St.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at UAB

ESPN2 — UCLA at Southern Cal

ESPNU — UTSA at North Texas

FS1 — Purdue at Michigan

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Washington

FS1 — Arizona at Washington St.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Maryland

7 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Duke

ESPN — UConn at Tennessee

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

9 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

FIGURE SKATING 9 a.m.

E! — ISU: European Championships, Espoo, Finland

7 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance, San Jose, Calif.

10 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Women’s Short Program, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Phoenix

TENNIS 3:30 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

2 p.m.

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Karen Khachanov vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Semifinal 1, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Tommy Paul vs. Novak Djokovic, Semifinal 2, Melbourne, Australia —

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.