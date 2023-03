Sports on TV for Monday, January 30

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. CBSSN — Loyola…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 30 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Colgate

ESPN — Virginia at Syracuse

ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas Tech

ESPNU — Jackson St. at Southern U.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Maryland

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tennessee at LSU

SECN — Florida at Auburn

COLLEGE GOLF 4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: First Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Portland

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Winnipeg

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds —

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.