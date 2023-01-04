Sports on TV for January 9-15

Adv07 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 9 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:45 p.m. ESPN — College…

Adv07 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 9 COLLEGE FOOTBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles

ESPN2 — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles

ESPNU — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles —

Tuesday, January 10 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at St. John’s

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown

9 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at Utah St.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Golden State —

Wednesday, January 11 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — Creighton at Xavier

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 9 p.m.

FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Atlanta

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Nashville at Toronto

10 p.m.

TNT — San Jose at Los Angeles —

Thursday, January 12 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Michigan at Iowa

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at Marshall

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Arizona St. at Oregon

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon St.

ESPNU — San Francisco at Portland

FS1 — Stanford at Washington

GOLF 7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

3 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Detroit

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at LA Lakers —

Friday, January 13 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — Yale at Cornell

7 p.m.

ESPNU — E. Michigan at Akron

FS1 — Villanova at Butler

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton

FS1 — Michigan St. at Illinois

11 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at Nevada

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Auburn at Florida

COLLEGE WRESTLING 9 p.m.

ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa

GOLF 3 a.m.

GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES 10 a.m.

ESPNU — FIS: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — FIS: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y. —

Saturday, January 14 BOXING 10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw (Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

12:30 p.m.

USA — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s

1 p.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana

2 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Providence at Georgetown

2:30 p.m.

USA — St. Bonaventure at Richmond

4 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

6 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Bradley at Drake

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga

11 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at Wyoming

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Butler

9 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico vs. UNLV

GOLF 4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 1 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Miami

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton & Hove Albion

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford —

Sunday, January 15 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

FS1 — St. John’s at UConn

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

SOCCER (MEN’S) 9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea —

