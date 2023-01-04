Sports on TV for January 9-15

|Adv07
|Monday, January 9
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles
ESPN2 — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles
ESPNU — College Football Playoff National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia, Los Angeles —
|Tuesday, January 10
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at St. John’s
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Kansas St.
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Georgetown
|9 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at Utah St.
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Detroit at Philadelphia
|10 p.m.
TNT — Phoenix at Golden State —
|Wednesday, January 11
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — Creighton at Xavier
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Seton Hall at Creighton
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Atlanta
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Sacramento
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Nashville at Toronto
|10 p.m.
TNT — San Jose at Los Angeles —
|Thursday, January 12
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Ohio St.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Michigan at Iowa
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at Marshall
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Arizona St. at Oregon
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon St.
ESPNU — San Francisco at Portland
FS1 — Stanford at Washington
|GOLF
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
|3 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Detroit
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Brooklyn
|10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at LA Lakers —
|Friday, January 13
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Yale at Cornell
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — E. Michigan at Akron
FS1 — Villanova at Butler
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton
FS1 — Michigan St. at Illinois
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Utah St. at Nevada
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Kentucky
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Auburn at Florida
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
|2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Aston Villa
|WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — FIS: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y.
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — FIS: The World University Games, Lake Placid, N.Y. —
|Saturday, January 14
|BOXING
|10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw (Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul
|12:30 p.m.
USA — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s
|1 p.m.
CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana
|2 p.m.
ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
|2:30 p.m.
USA — St. Bonaventure at Richmond
|4 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|6 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|8 p.m.
ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — Bradley at Drake
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at Wyoming
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Butler
|9 p.m.
FS1 — New Mexico vs. UNLV
|GOLF
|4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
|1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF —DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|NBA BASKETBALL
|1 p.m.
ABC — Milwaukee at Miami
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Brighton & Hove Albion
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford —
|Sunday, January 15
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
FS1 — St. John’s at UConn
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas
|GOLF
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea —
