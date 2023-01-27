Sports on TV for January 28-29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, January 28 AUTO RACING 1:30 p.m. NBC — IMSA WeatherTech…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, January 28 AUTO RACING 1:30 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Start, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Day 1, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

10 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Mid-Race, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Day 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

CBS — Xavier at Creighton

CBSSN — Northeastern at Delaware

ESPN — Auburn at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Louisville at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Temple at UCF

1 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Samford at Wofford

ESPN — Alabama at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Missouri

ESPNU — Texas Tech at LSU

FS1 — Marquette at DePaul

2:15 p.m.

CBS — Cincinnati at Houston

3 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

FOX — Illinois at Wisconsin

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Richmond at Dayton

ESPN — Arkansas at Baylor

ESPN2 — TCU at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Miami at Pittsburgh

FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Maryland

5 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Washington

6 p.m.

CBSSN — St. Bonaventure at VCU

ESPN — Texas at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Florida at Kansas St.

ESPNU — NC Central at Howard

SECN — South Carolina at Georgia

7 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia Tech

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Colorado St. at Boise St.

ESPN — Kansas at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Oklahoma St.

ESPNU — Arizona St. at Washington St.

FOX — Ohio St. at Indiana

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at UNLV

ESPN2 — Saint Mary’s (Cal) at BYU

ESPNU — California at Stanford

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

FOX — Nebraska at Iowa

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 6 p.m.

NFLN — NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: National Team vs. American Team, Pasadena, Calif.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

COLLEGE WRESTLING 2 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING 8 a.m.

E! — ISU: European Championships, Espoo, Finland

2:30 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Dance, San Jose, Calif.

8 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

4:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 12 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) vs. San Ysidro (Calif.), San Diego

HORSE RACING 12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

LUGE 2 p.m.

CNBC — FIL: World Cup, Oberhof, Germany (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Philadelphia

5:30 p.m.

ABC — New York at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Boston

NHL HOCKEY 6 p.m.

NHLN — Boston at Florida

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Carson, Calif.

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Juárez

TENNIS 3:30 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Elena Rybakina vs. Aryna Sabalenka, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

X GAMES 12:30 p.m.

ABC — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo.

10 p.m.

ESPN — World of X Games: Day 2, Aspen, Colo. —

Sunday, January 29 AUTO RACING 6 a.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Day 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Finish, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship: The Diriyah Grand E-Prix, Round 3, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 4, Anaheim, Calif. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

CBS — Michigan St. at Purdue

CBSSN — Boston U. at Lehigh

ESPNU — Wichita St. at East Carolina

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

USA — Saint Joseph’s at George Mason

2 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Iowa

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Drake at Belmont

4 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at SMU

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Syracuse

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Alabama

SECN — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

CBSSN — Villanova at UConn

ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

PAC-12N — UCLA at Utah

3 p.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at NC State

SECN — Missouri at Kentucky

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson

CBSSN — Saint Joseph’s at Richmond

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

5 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

BTN — Michigan St. at Illinois

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Kansas

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE WRESTLING 4 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at RutgersFIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF 4:30 p.m.

GOLF — APGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Invitational, Final Round, Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Milwaukee

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

NBATV — Motor City at College Park

NFL FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

FOX — NFC Championship: San Francisco at Philadelphia

6:30 p.m.

CBS — AFC Championship: Cincinnati at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY 5 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Toronto

PHF HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — All-Star Game: From Toronto

RODEO 3 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Indianapolis

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The ZipRecruiter Invitational, Championship Round, Indianapolis

RUGBY 3 p.m.

CNBC — HSBC: World Rugby Sevens Series, Sydney (Taped)

TENNIS 3:30 a.m.

ESPN — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

9 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Novak Djokovic, Championship, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

2 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds

X GAMES 1 p.m.

ABC — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo.

5 p.m.

ESPN — World of X Games: Day 3, Aspen, Colo. —

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.