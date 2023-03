Sports on TV for January 23-29

Adv21 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 23 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m. ESPN —…

Adv21 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, January 23 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — Duke at Virginia Tech

9 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Baylor

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa at Ohio St.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Morgan St.

SOCCER (MEN’S) 3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham

TENNIS 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia —

Tuesday, January 24 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — DePaul at Georgetown

9 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Miami

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

TENNIS 9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia —

Wednesday, January 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at UConn

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Providence

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at Tulsa

GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

2:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Philadelphia

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

TNT — NY Rangers at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Columbus at Edmonton

TENNIS 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia —

Thursday, January 26 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at Memphis

ESPNEWS — TBA

ESPNU — Longwood at Radford

FS1 — Iowa at Michigan St.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — UCLA at Southern Cal

ESPNU — UTSA at North Texas

FS1 — Purdue at Michigan

11 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Arizona St. at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 8 p.m.

ESPN — UConn at Tennessee

FIGURE SKATING 7 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance, San Jose, Calif.

10 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Women’s Short Program, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

2:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — New York at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Phoenix

TENNIS 3:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinal 1, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinal 2, Melbourne, Australia —

Friday, January 27 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saint Louis at Davidson

ESPNU — Iona at Siena

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Buffalo at Kent St.

FIGURE SKATING 5 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Men’s Short Program, San Jose, Calif.

8 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Women’s Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF 3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

5 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Third Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Third Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

ESPN — Detroit at NY Islanders

SOCCER (MEN’S) 10 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Tijuana

TENNIS 3:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Semifinal 2, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia —

Saturday, January 28 AUTO RACING 1:30 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Start, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Day 1, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

10 p.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Mid-Race, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

6 a.m. (Sunday)

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Day 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — Temple at UCF

12:15 p.m.

CBS — Xavier at Creighton

2 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FS1 — Marquette at DePaul

2:20 p.m.

CBS — Cincinnati at Houston

3 p.m.

FOX — Illinois at Wisconsin

4 p.m.

ESPN — Arkansas at Baylor

ESPN2 — TCU at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Miami at Pittsburgh

FS1 — Seton Hall at Butler

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Arizona St. at Washington St.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at Tennessee

ESPN2 — Florida at Kansas St.

ESPNU — NC Central at Howard

8 p.m.

ESPN — Kansas at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Oklahoma St.

FOX — Ohio St. at Indiana

9 p.m.

FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

11 p.m.

FS1 — Arizona at Washington

COLLEGE BASKETBALL WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

FOX — Nebraska at Iowa

FIGURE SKATING 2:30 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Short Program, San Jose, Calif.

8 p.m.

USA — U.S. Championships: Pairs Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

GOLF 2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

4:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Torrey Pines South Course, San Diego

2 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Dubai Desert Classic, Final Round, Majlis Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

HORSE RACING 4:30 p.m.

NBC — The Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL 3 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Philadelphia

5:30 p.m.

ABC — New York at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Boston

SOCCER (MEN’S) 7:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Carson, Calif.

TENNIS 3:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — WTA: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — ATP: The Australian Open, Championship, Melbourne, Australia —

Sunday, January 29 AUTO RACING 6 a.m.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Day 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

12 p.m.

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Rolex 24 At Daytona – Finish, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 12 p.m.

ESPNU — Wichita St. at East Carolina

FS1 — Providence at Villanova

USA — Saint Joseph’s at George Mason

12:15 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Purdue

2 p.m.

FS1 — Georgetown at St. John’s

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Drake at Belmont

4 p.m.

ESPNU — South Florida at SMU

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Alabama

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at Houston

3 p.m.

ESPN — Notre Dame at South Carolina

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas St. at Kansas

FIGURE SKATING 3 p.m.

NBC — U.S. Championships: Men’s Free Skate, San Jose, Calif.

HORSE RACING 4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NFL FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

FOX — NFC Championship: TBD

6:30 p.m.

CBS — AFC Championship: TBD —

