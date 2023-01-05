SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Sports on TV for Friday, January 6

The Associated Press

January 5, 2023, 9:30 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Toledo

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Ball St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Utah

COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

GOLF
6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Geico High School Basketball Showcase: Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Simeon (Ill.), La Porte, Ind.

HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NLL: Philadelphia at Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at New Orleans

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Phoenix

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Semifinals —

