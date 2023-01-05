Sports on TV for Friday, January 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, January 6 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m. CBSSN — W.…

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, January 6 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) 6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — W. Michigan at Toledo

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Ball St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at California

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S) 7 p.m.

SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Utah

COLLEGE WRESTLING 7 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

9 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

GOLF 6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S) 5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Geico High School Basketball Showcase: Cathedral (Ind.) vs. Simeon (Ill.), La Porte, Ind.

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S) 10:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NLL: Philadelphia at Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at New Orleans

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Phoenix

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Quarterfinals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Semifinals —

