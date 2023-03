College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Wichita State 1½ at EAST CAROLINA at PENN STATE 3½ Michigan at GEORGE MASON…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Wichita State 1½ at EAST CAROLINA at PENN STATE 3½ Michigan at GEORGE MASON 6½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) Providence ½ at VILLANOVA at LEHIGH 2½ Boston University at PURDUE 8½ Michigan State at IONA 7½ Quinnipiac at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 7½ Detroit Mercy at ST. JOHN’S (NY) 10½ Georgetown at IOWA 3½ Rutgers at FAIRFIELD 3½ Rider at BELMONT 1½ Drake Furman ½ at UNC GREENSBORO Southern Illinois 3½ at ILLINOIS STATE Bradley 9½ at UIC at SMU 2½ South Florida Memphis 12½ at TULSA NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Miami 6 (222½) at CHARLOTTE at MEMPHIS 7½ (OFF) Indiana at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at MILWAUKEE 8½ (234) New Orleans NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 2½ 2½ (46½) San Francisco at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (48½) Cincinnati NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO -146 Washington +122 at CAROLINA -132 Boston +110

