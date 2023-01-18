|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Chicago
|5½
|(233½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at BOSTON
|4½
|(OFF)
|Golden
|State
|Toronto
|2½
|(OFF)
|at
|MINNESOTA
|Philadelphia
|3
|(OFF)
|at
|PORTLAND
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(234)
|Brooklyn
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|8½
|8½
|(52½)
|Jacksonville
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7
|7½
|(48½)
|NY
|Giants
|Sunday
|at BUFFALO
|4
|5
|(48½)
|Cincinnati
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|4
|3½
|(45½)
|Dallas
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-220
|Chicago
|+180
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-113
|Boston
|-106
|at TORONTO
|-176
|Winnipeg
|+146
|at CAROLINA
|-172
|Minnesota
|+142
|at COLUMBUS
|-146
|Anaheim
|+122
|Florida
|-240
|at
|MONTREAL
|+195
|at BUFFALO
|-115
|N.Y
|Islanders
|-104
|Nashville
|OFF
|at
|ST.
|LOUIS
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at
|EDMONTON
|OFF
|Washington
|-196
|at
|ARIZONA
|+162
|at VEGAS
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-111
|New
|Jersey
|-108
|at LOS ANGELES
|-125
|Dallas
|+104
