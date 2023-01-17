|College Basketball
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|UConn
|4½
|at
|SETON
|HALL
|Cincinnati
|3½
|at
|SOUTH
|FLORIDA
|Pittsburgh
|10½
|at
|LOUISVILLE
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|1½
|TCU
|Auburn
|5½
|at
|LSU
|at VIRGINIA
|7½
|Virginia
|Tech
|at TEXAS A&M
|4½
|Florida
|SMU
|2½
|at
|TULSA
|at DRAKE
|7½
|Missouri
|State
|at NORTHERN IOWA
|8½
|Illinois
|State
|Xavier
|8½
|at
|DEPAUL
|at MISSOURI
|1½
|Arkansas
|at OKLAHOMA STATE
|2½
|Oklahoma
|at MARQUETTE
|5½
|Providence
|NBA
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|6
|(OFF)
|Washington
|at DALLAS
|3½
|(232½)
|Atlanta
|Miami
|1
|(221½)
|at
|NEW
|ORLEANS
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|4
|(241)
|Indiana
|at MEMPHIS
|6½
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|Charlotte
|3
|(OFF)
|at
|HOUSTON
|at UTAH
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|at DENVER
|8
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|Sacramento
|3½
|(245½)
|at
|LA
|LAKERS
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|8½
|8½
|(52½)
|Jacksonville
|at PHILADELPHIA
|7
|7½
|(48½)
|NY
|Giants
|Sunday
|at BUFFALO
|4
|4½
|(48½)
|Cincinnati
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|4
|3½
|(46½)
|Dallas
|NHL
|Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|Pittsburgh
|-120
|at
|OTTAWA
|+100
|Boston
|-166
|at
|N.Y
|ISLANDERS+138
|at CALGARY
|-134
|Colorado
|+112
|Dallas
|-164
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|+136
|Tampa Bay
|-188
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+155
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.