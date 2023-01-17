College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG UConn 4½ at SETON HALL Cincinnati 3½ at SOUTH FLORIDA Pittsburgh 10½ at LOUISVILLE…

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG UConn 4½ at SETON HALL Cincinnati 3½ at SOUTH FLORIDA Pittsburgh 10½ at LOUISVILLE at WEST VIRGINIA 1½ TCU Auburn 5½ at LSU at VIRGINIA 7½ Virginia Tech at TEXAS A&M 4½ Florida SMU 2½ at TULSA at DRAKE 7½ Missouri State at NORTHERN IOWA 8½ Illinois State Xavier 8½ at DEPAUL at MISSOURI 1½ Arkansas at OKLAHOMA STATE 2½ Oklahoma at MARQUETTE 5½ Providence NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 6 (OFF) Washington at DALLAS 3½ (232½) Atlanta Miami 1 (221½) at NEW ORLEANS at OKLAHOMA CITY 4 (241) Indiana at MEMPHIS 6½ (OFF) Cleveland Charlotte 3 (OFF) at HOUSTON at UTAH OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at DENVER 8 (OFF) Minnesota Sacramento 3½ (245½) at LA LAKERS FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 8½ 8½ (52½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 7 7½ (48½) NY Giants Sunday at BUFFALO 4 4½ (48½) Cincinnati at SAN FRANCISCO 4 3½ (46½) Dallas NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Pittsburgh -120 at OTTAWA +100 Boston -166 at N.Y ISLANDERS+138 at CALGARY -134 Colorado +112 Dallas -164 at SAN JOSE +136 Tampa Bay -188 at VANCOUVER +155

