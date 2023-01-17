NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 6 (OFF) Washington at DALLAS OFF (232½) Atlanta Miami 1½ (223)…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 6 (OFF) Washington at DALLAS OFF (232½) Atlanta Miami 1½ (223) at NEW ORLEANS at OKLAHOMA CITY 4 (241) Indiana at MEMPHIS 6½ (OFF) Cleveland Charlotte 3 (OFF) at HOUSTON at UTAH OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at DENVER 8 (OFF) Minnesota Sacramento 3 (246) at LA LAKERS FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 8½ 8½ (52½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 7 7½ (48½) NY Giants Sunday at BUFFALO 4 4½ (48½) Cincinnati at SAN FRANCISCO 4 3½ (46½) Dallas NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Pittsburgh -120 at OTTAWA +100 Boston -166 at N.Y ISLANDERS+138 at CALGARY -134 Colorado +112 Dallas -164 at SAN JOSE +136 Tampa Bay -192 at VANCOUVER +158

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.