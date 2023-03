FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Toronto Brooklyn 5½ (234½) at SAN ANTONIO…

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Toronto Brooklyn 5½ (234½) at SAN ANTONIO at DENVER 8½ (233½) Portland at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Philadelphia FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 8½ 8½ (51½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 7 7½ (48½) NY Giants Sunday at BUFFALO 4 4½ (50½) Cincinnati NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO -300 Florida +250 at MONTREAL -105 Winnipeg -115 at WASHINGTON -107 Minnesota -103 at PHILADELPHIA +100 Anaheim -110 at NASHVILLE -105 Columbus -115 at CHICAGO +106 Buffalo -117 at ARIZONA -116 Detroit -127 at EDMONTON +111 Seattle -122

