College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VILLANOVA 13½ Georgetown Cornell 12½ at COLUMBIA at TOWSON 1½ Hofstra at HARVARD…

Listen now to WTOP News

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VILLANOVA 13½ Georgetown Cornell 12½ at COLUMBIA at TOWSON 1½ Hofstra at HARVARD 9½ Dartmouth at SACRED HEART 3½ Saint Francis (PA) at LA SALLE ½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) Purdue 4½ at MICHIGAN STATE at CHARLOTTE 7½ UTEP at GEORGE MASON 7½ George Washington at ALABAMA A&M 5½ Alabama State at CHARLESTON (SC) 16½ William & Mary at YALE 9½ Brown at NORTHEASTERN 3½ Delaware Illinois 8½ at MINNESOTA UC Davis 3½ at UCSD at UNC WILMINGTON 15½ Elon at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 5½ Cleveland State N.C. A&T 3½ at HAMPTON at LOYOLA (MD) ½ Lehigh Princeton 1½ at PENNSYLVANIA at MIAMI 6½ Syracuse North Texas 9½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL Florida Atlantic 4½ at WESTERN KENTUCKY at UC RIVERSIDE 7½ Cal Poly Rice 5½ at UTSA at EASTERN WASHINGTON 3½ Montana UAB 1½ at MIDDLE TENNESSEE at UC IRVINE 3½ UCSB at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 3½ Alcorn State Montana State 8½ at IDAHO at HAWAII 15½ CSU Northridge at CSU FULLERTON 8½ CSU Bakersfield NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 8½ (231½) at CHARLOTTE at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Indiana at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) Golden State at NEW YORK 3 (219½) Toronto at CLEVELAND 6½ (223½) New Orleans Miami 1½ (OFF) at ATLANTA at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Utah at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Phoenix at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Houston NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at CINCINNATI 6½ 8½ (40½) Baltimore Monday Dallas 3 2½ (45½) at TAMPA BAY NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Florida -125 at BUFFALO +104 at BOSTON -295 Philadelphia +235 at COLORADO -184 Detroit +152 Tampa Bay -130 at SEATTLE +108 New Jersey -178 at SAN JOSE +146 at VEGAS -132 Dallas +110 at PITTSBURGH -345 Anaheim +270 New York -220 at COLUMBUS +180 Washington OFF at N.Y ISLANDERSOFF at ST. LOUIS -114 Ottawa -105 Calgary -138 at NASHVILLE +115

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.