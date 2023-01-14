College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UCONN 15 St. John’s (NY) at NIAGARA 5½ Marist at MICHIGAN 4 Northwestern…

College Basketball Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UCONN 15 St. John’s (NY) at NIAGARA 5½ Marist at MICHIGAN 4 Northwestern Siena 3½ at CANISIUS at XAVIER 3½ Marquette at EAST CAROLINA 2 South Florida Quinnipiac 5 at MOUNT ST. MARY’S Memphis 5 at TEMPLE Indiana State 1 at MISSOURI STATE at IOWA 4½ Maryland NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 6½ (228½) at DETROIT at LA CLIPPERS 9½ (228½) Houston at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Golden State at BROOKLYN 5 (229½) Oklahoma City Sacramento 8 (244½) at SAN ANTONIO at DENVER 10 (228½) Orlando at PORTLAND 2½ (OFF) Dallas at LA LAKERS OFF (237) Philadelphia NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 1½ 2½ (47½) at JACKSONVILLE Sunday at BUFFALO 10½ 13½ (43½) Miami at MINNESOTA 3 3 (48½) NY Giants at CINCINNATI 6½ 8½ (40½) Baltimore Monday Dallas 3 2½ (45½) at TAMPA BAY NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at CAROLINA -275 Vancouver +220 at N.Y RANGERS -280 Montreal +225 at WINNIPEG -345 Arizona +270

