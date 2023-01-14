BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 6:38 PM

College Basketball
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at UCONN 15 St. John’s (NY)
at NIAGARA Marist
at MICHIGAN 4 Northwestern
Siena at CANISIUS
at XAVIER Marquette
at EAST CAROLINA 2 South Florida
Quinnipiac 5 at MOUNT ST. MARY’S
Memphis 5 at TEMPLE
Indiana State 1 at MISSOURI STATE
at IOWA Maryland
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New York (228½) at DETROIT
at LA CLIPPERS (228½) Houston
at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Golden State
at BROOKLYN 5 (229½) Oklahoma City
Sacramento 8 (244½) at SAN ANTONIO
at DENVER 10 (228½) Orlando
at PORTLAND (OFF) Dallas
at LA LAKERS OFF (237) Philadelphia
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
LA Chargers (47½) at JACKSONVILLE
Sunday
at BUFFALO 10½ 13½ (43½) Miami
at MINNESOTA 3 3 (48½) NY Giants
at CINCINNATI (40½) Baltimore
Monday
Dallas 3 (45½) at TAMPA BAY
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CAROLINA -275 Vancouver +220
at N.Y RANGERS -280 Montreal +225
at WINNIPEG -345 Arizona +270

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

