|College Basketball
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at UCONN
|15
|St.
|John’s
|(NY)
|at NIAGARA
|5½
|Marist
|at MICHIGAN
|4
|Northwestern
|Siena
|3½
|at
|CANISIUS
|at XAVIER
|3½
|Marquette
|at EAST CAROLINA
|2
|South
|Florida
|Quinnipiac
|5
|at
|MOUNT
|ST.
|MARY’S
|Memphis
|5
|at
|TEMPLE
|Indiana State
|1
|at
|MISSOURI
|STATE
|at IOWA
|4½
|Maryland
|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New York
|6½
|(228½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at LA CLIPPERS
|9½
|(228½)
|Houston
|at CHICAGO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Golden
|State
|at BROOKLYN
|5
|(229½)
|Oklahoma
|City
|Sacramento
|8
|(244½)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|at DENVER
|10
|(228½)
|Orlando
|at PORTLAND
|2½
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|at LA LAKERS
|OFF
|(237)
|Philadelphia
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|LA Chargers
|1½
|2½
|(47½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|Sunday
|at BUFFALO
|10½
|13½
|(43½)
|Miami
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3
|(48½)
|NY
|Giants
|at CINCINNATI
|6½
|8½
|(40½)
|Baltimore
|Monday
|Dallas
|3
|2½
|(45½)
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|NHL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at CAROLINA
|-275
|Vancouver
|+220
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-280
|Montreal
|+225
|at WINNIPEG
|-345
|Arizona
|+270
