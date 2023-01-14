NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 6½ (228½) at DETROIT at LA CLIPPERS 9½ (OFF) Houston at CHICAGO…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 6½ (228½) at DETROIT at LA CLIPPERS 9½ (OFF) Houston at CHICAGO OFF (OFF) Golden State at BROOKLYN 5 (229½) Oklahoma City Sacramento 8 (244½) at SAN ANTONIO at DENVER 10 (228½) Orlando at PORTLAND 2½ (OFF) Dallas at LA LAKERS OFF (237) Philadelphia FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG LA Chargers 1½ 2½ (47½) at JACKSONVILLE Sunday at BUFFALO 10½ 13½ (43½) Miami at MINNESOTA 3 3 (48½) NY Giants at CINCINNATI 6½ 8½ (40½) Baltimore Monday Dallas 3 2½ (45½) at TAMPA BAY NHL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at N.Y RANGERS -280 Montreal +225 at CAROLINA -275 Vancouver +220 at WINNIPEG -365 Arizona +285

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.