Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

January 12, 2023, 5:31 PM

College Basketball
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at CORNELL Yale
Kent State at OHIO
at PURDUE 15 Nebraska
at BUTLER 1 Villanova
at CANISIUS Marist
at IONA 15½ Fairfield
at MOUNT ST. MARY’S Manhattan
Siena 1 at NIAGARA
at AKRON 13½ Eastern Michigan
at ILLINOIS 5 Michigan State
at DAYTON VCU
at NEVADA Utah State
NBA
Friday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans 5 (OFF) at DETROIT
at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) New York
at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Atlanta
Golden State (238½) at SAN ANTONIO
at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at CHICAGO 6 (OFF) Oklahoma City
at UTAH 6 (232) Orlando
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Denver
at SACRAMENTO 10 (OFF) Houston
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN FRANCISCO 10 (42) Seattle
LA Chargers (47½) at JACKSONVILLE
Sunday
at BUFFALO 10½ 13½ (43½) Miami
at MINNESOTA 3 3 (48½) NY Giants
at CINCINNATI 10 (40½) Baltimore
Monday
Dallas 3 (45½) at TAMPA BAY
NHL
Friday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PITTSBURGH -166 Winnipeg +138
New Jersey -265 at ANAHEIM +215
Edmonton -162 at SAN JOSE +134

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

