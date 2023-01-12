College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CORNELL 1½ Yale Kent State 3½ at OHIO at PURDUE 15 Nebraska at…

College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at CORNELL 1½ Yale Kent State 3½ at OHIO at PURDUE 15 Nebraska at BUTLER 1 Villanova at CANISIUS 5½ Marist at IONA 15½ Fairfield at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 6½ Manhattan Siena 1 at NIAGARA at AKRON 13½ Eastern Michigan at ILLINOIS 5 Michigan State at DAYTON 7½ VCU at NEVADA 1½ Utah State NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 5 (OFF) at DETROIT at WASHINGTON OFF (OFF) New York at INDIANA OFF (OFF) Atlanta Golden State 8½ (238½) at SAN ANTONIO at MINNESOTA OFF (OFF) Phoenix at CHICAGO 6 (OFF) Oklahoma City at UTAH 6 (232) Orlando at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Denver at SACRAMENTO 10 (OFF) Houston FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 10 9½ (42) Seattle LA Chargers 1½ 2½ (47½) at JACKSONVILLE Sunday at BUFFALO 10½ 13½ (43½) Miami at MINNESOTA 3 3 (48½) NY Giants at CINCINNATI 6½ 10 (40½) Baltimore Monday Dallas 3 2½ (45½) at TAMPA BAY NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PITTSBURGH -166 Winnipeg +138 New Jersey -265 at ANAHEIM +215 Edmonton -162 at SAN JOSE +134

