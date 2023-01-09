BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
The Associated Press

January 9, 2023, 12:36 AM

College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at ALCORN STATE Alabama State
Prairie View A&M at UAPB
Colgate at ARMY
at ROBERT MORRIS 16½ IUPUI
Norfolk State 11 at DELAWARE STATE
at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE Howard
at MORGAN STATE South Carolina State
North Carolina Central ½ at COPPIN STATE
Texas Southern at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
at JACKSON STATE Alabama A&M
at SOUTHERN 11½ Bethune-Cookman
at NEW MEXICO Oral Roberts
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON (228½) New Orleans
Milwaukee 2 (221½) at NEW YORK
at BOSTON (237) Chicago
at MEMPHIS 11½ (OFF) San Antonio
at DENVER 9 (239½) LA Lakers
at SACRAMENTO 6 (239½) Orlando
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Georgia 14½ 13½ (63½) TCU
NFL
Saturday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN FRANCISCO 10 10 (43½) Seattle
LA Chargers (47½) at JACKSONVILLE
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at BUFFALO 10½ 10½ (OFF) Miami
at MINNESOTA 3 3 (47½) NY Giants
at CINCINNATI 6 6 (OFF) Baltimore
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Dallas 3 3 (45½) at TAMPA BAY
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BUFFALO -220 Philadelphia +180
Seattle -184 at MONTREAL +152
at OTTAWA -118 Nashville -102
at LOS ANGELES OFF Edmonton OFF

