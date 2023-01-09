College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ALCORN STATE 7½ Alabama State Prairie View A&M 2½ at UAPB Colgate 7½…

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ALCORN STATE 7½ Alabama State Prairie View A&M 2½ at UAPB Colgate 7½ at ARMY at ROBERT MORRIS 16½ IUPUI Norfolk State 11 at DELAWARE STATE at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 1½ Howard at MORGAN STATE 7½ South Carolina State North Carolina Central ½ at COPPIN STATE Texas Southern 9½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE at JACKSON STATE 5½ Alabama A&M at SOUTHERN 11½ Bethune-Cookman at NEW MEXICO 5½ Oral Roberts NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 1½ (228½) New Orleans Milwaukee 2 (221½) at NEW YORK at BOSTON 8½ (237) Chicago at MEMPHIS 11½ (OFF) San Antonio at DENVER 9 (239½) LA Lakers at SACRAMENTO 6 (239½) Orlando College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 14½ 13½ (63½) TCU NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at SAN FRANCISCO 10 10 (43½) Seattle LA Chargers 1½ 1½ (47½) at JACKSONVILLE Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 10½ 10½ (OFF) Miami at MINNESOTA 3 3 (47½) NY Giants at CINCINNATI 6 6 (OFF) Baltimore Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Dallas 3 3 (45½) at TAMPA BAY NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BUFFALO -220 Philadelphia +180 Seattle -184 at MONTREAL +152 at OTTAWA -118 Nashville -102 at LOS ANGELES OFF Edmonton OFF

