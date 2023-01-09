|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at ALCORN STATE
|7½
|Alabama
|State
|Prairie View A&M
|2½
|at
|UAPB
|Colgate
|7½
|at
|ARMY
|at ROBERT MORRIS
|16½
|IUPUI
|Norfolk State
|11
|at
|DELAWARE
|STATE
|at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE
|1½
|Howard
|at MORGAN STATE
|7½
|South
|Carolina
|State
|North Carolina Central
|½
|at
|COPPIN
|STATE
|Texas Southern
|9½
|at
|MISSISSIPPI
|VALLEY
|STATE
|at JACKSON STATE
|5½
|Alabama
|A&M
|at SOUTHERN
|11½
|Bethune-Cookman
|at NEW MEXICO
|5½
|Oral
|Roberts
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|1½
|(228½)
|New
|Orleans
|Milwaukee
|2
|(221½)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at BOSTON
|8½
|(237)
|Chicago
|at MEMPHIS
|11½
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at DENVER
|9
|(239½)
|LA
|Lakers
|at SACRAMENTO
|6
|(239½)
|Orlando
|College Football
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Georgia
|14½
|13½
|(63½)
|TCU
|NFL
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|10
|10
|(43½)
|Seattle
|LA Chargers
|1½
|1½
|(47½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BUFFALO
|10½
|10½
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3
|(47½)
|NY
|Giants
|at CINCINNATI
|6
|6
|(OFF)
|Baltimore
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Dallas
|3
|3
|(45½)
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BUFFALO
|-220
|Philadelphia
|+180
|Seattle
|-184
|at
|MONTREAL
|+152
|at OTTAWA
|-118
|Nashville
|-102
|at LOS ANGELES
|OFF
|Edmonton
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
