Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

January 8, 2023, 10:13 PM

College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at ALCORN STATE Alabama State
Prairie View A&M at UAPB
at ROBERT MORRIS 16½ IUPUI
Colgate at ARMY
at MORGAN STATE South Carolina State
North Carolina Central ½ at COPPIN STATE
Texas Southern at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
at NEW MEXICO Oral Roberts
at SOUTHERN 11½ Bethune-Cookman
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON (228) New Orleans
Milwaukee (22) at NEW YORK
at BOSTON (237) Chicago
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at DENVER 9 (239½) LA Lakers
at SACRAMENTO 6 (238½) Orlando
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Georgia 14½ 13½ (63½) TCU
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BUFFALO -230 Philadelphia +188
Seattle -182 at MONTREAL +150
at OTTAWA -115 Nashville -105
at LOS ANGELES -111 Edmonton -108

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

