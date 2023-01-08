College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ALCORN STATE 7½ Alabama State Prairie View A&M 2½ at UAPB at ROBERT…

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ALCORN STATE 7½ Alabama State Prairie View A&M 2½ at UAPB at ROBERT MORRIS 16½ IUPUI Colgate 7½ at ARMY at MORGAN STATE 7½ South Carolina State North Carolina Central ½ at COPPIN STATE Texas Southern 9½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE at NEW MEXICO 4½ Oral Roberts at SOUTHERN 11½ Bethune-Cookman NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 1½ (228) New Orleans Milwaukee 2½ (22) at NEW YORK at BOSTON 8½ (237) Chicago at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) San Antonio at DENVER 9 (239½) LA Lakers at SACRAMENTO 6 (238½) Orlando College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 14½ 13½ (63½) TCU FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BUFFALO -230 Philadelphia +188 Seattle -182 at MONTREAL +150 at OTTAWA -115 Nashville -105 at LOS ANGELES -111 Edmonton -108

