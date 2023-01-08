|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at ALCORN STATE
|7½
|Alabama
|State
|Prairie View A&M
|2½
|at
|UAPB
|at ROBERT MORRIS
|16½
|IUPUI
|Colgate
|7½
|at
|ARMY
|at MORGAN STATE
|7½
|South
|Carolina
|State
|North Carolina Central
|½
|at
|COPPIN
|STATE
|Texas Southern
|9½
|at
|MISSISSIPPI
|VALLEY
|STATE
|at NEW MEXICO
|4½
|Oral
|Roberts
|at SOUTHERN
|11½
|Bethune-Cookman
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|1½
|(228)
|New
|Orleans
|Milwaukee
|2½
|(22)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at BOSTON
|8½
|(237)
|Chicago
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at DENVER
|9
|(239½)
|LA
|Lakers
|at SACRAMENTO
|6
|(238½)
|Orlando
|College Football
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Georgia
|14½
|13½
|(63½)
|TCU
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BUFFALO
|-230
|Philadelphia
|+188
|Seattle
|-182
|at
|MONTREAL
|+150
|at OTTAWA
|-115
|Nashville
|-105
|at LOS ANGELES
|-111
|Edmonton
|-108
