|College Basketball
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at ALCORN STATE
|7½
|Alabama
|State
|Prairie View A&M
|4½
|at
|UAPB
|at ROBERT MORRIS
|16½
|IUPUI
|Colgate
|7½
|at
|ARMY
|North Carolina Central
|1½
|at
|COPPIN
|STATE
|at MORGAN STATE
|7½
|South
|Carolina
|State
|Texas Southern
|8½
|at
|MISSISSIPPI
|VALLEY
|STATE
|at NEW MEXICO
|5
|Oral
|Roberts
|at SOUTHERN
|9½
|Bethune-Cookman
|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at WASHINGTON
|1½
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|Milwaukee
|3
|(OFF)
|at
|NEW
|YORK
|at BOSTON
|8
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|San
|Antonio
|at DENVER
|9
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at SACRAMENTO
|6
|(OFF)
|Orlando
|College Football
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Georgia
|14½
|12½
|(63½)
|TCU
|NFL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at GREEN BAY
|4½
|4½
|(49½)
|Detroit
|NHL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at BUFFALO
|-215
|Philadelphia
|+176
|at OTTAWA
|OFF
|Nashville
|OFF
|Seattle
|-184
|at
|MONTREAL
|+152
|Edmonton
|OFF
|at
|LOS
|ANGELES
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.