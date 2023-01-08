College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ALCORN STATE 7½ Alabama State Prairie View A&M 4½ at UAPB at ROBERT…

College Basketball Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at ALCORN STATE 7½ Alabama State Prairie View A&M 4½ at UAPB at ROBERT MORRIS 16½ IUPUI Colgate 7½ at ARMY North Carolina Central 1½ at COPPIN STATE at MORGAN STATE 7½ South Carolina State Texas Southern 8½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE at NEW MEXICO 5 Oral Roberts at SOUTHERN 9½ Bethune-Cookman NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 1½ (OFF) New Orleans Milwaukee 3 (OFF) at NEW YORK at BOSTON 8 (OFF) Chicago at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) San Antonio at DENVER 9 (OFF) LA Lakers at SACRAMENTO 6 (OFF) Orlando College Football Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 14½ 12½ (63½) TCU NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 4½ 4½ (49½) Detroit NHL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BUFFALO -215 Philadelphia +176 at OTTAWA OFF Nashville OFF Seattle -184 at MONTREAL +152 Edmonton OFF at LOS ANGELES OFF

