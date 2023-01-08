BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

January 8, 2023, 5:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at ALCORN STATE Alabama State
Prairie View A&M at UAPB
at ROBERT MORRIS 16½ IUPUI
Colgate at ARMY
North Carolina Central at COPPIN STATE
at MORGAN STATE South Carolina State
Texas Southern at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
at NEW MEXICO 5 Oral Roberts
at SOUTHERN Bethune-Cookman
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON (OFF) New Orleans
Milwaukee 3 (OFF) at NEW YORK
at BOSTON 8 (OFF) Chicago
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) San Antonio
at DENVER 9 (OFF) LA Lakers
at SACRAMENTO 6 (OFF) Orlando
College Football
Monday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
Georgia 14½ 12½ (63½) TCU
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at GREEN BAY (49½) Detroit
NHL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BUFFALO -215 Philadelphia +176
at OTTAWA OFF Nashville OFF
Seattle -184 at MONTREAL +152
Edmonton OFF at LOS ANGELES OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up