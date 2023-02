College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Marquette 2½ at ST. JOHN’S (NY) at KENT STATE 18½ Western Michigan at CENTRAL…

College Basketball Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Marquette 2½ at ST. JOHN’S (NY) at KENT STATE 18½ Western Michigan at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 3 Miami (OH) at TENNESSEE 10½ Mississippi State Notre Dame 2½ at BOSTON COLLEGE Syracuse 8½ at LOUISVILLE at MICHIGAN STATE 7 Nebraska at EASTERN MICHIGAN 1½ Bowling Green at AKRON 13½ Northern Illinois at BUFFALO 1 Ohio at KENTUCKY 10½ LSU at TEXAS 11½ Kansas State Virginia 4½ at PITTSBURGH at ALABAMA 12½ Ole Miss Kansas 2½ at TEXAS TECH NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MILWAUKEE OFF (OFF) Washington Boston 8½ (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY at UTAH 3 (OFF) Sacramento College Football Monday, Jan. 9 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Georgia 14½ 13½ (62½) TCU NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BUFFALO 8½ 7½ (42½) New England Minnesota 2½ 4 (45½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 7 6½ (42½) Baltimore LA Chargers 3 3 (40) at DENVER at GREEN BAY 8 4½ (48½) Detroit at INDIANAPOLIS 2½ 2½ (38½) Houston at JACKSONVILLE 5½ 6½ (38½) Tennessee at MIAMI 3 1½ (39½) NY Jets at NEW ORLEANS 3½ 3½ (41½) Carolina Kansas City 7 9½ (50½) at LAS VEGAS at PHILADELPHIA 14 13½ (41½) NY Giants at PITTSBURGH 2½ 2½ (38½) Cleveland at SAN FRANCISCO 13 14 (40½) Arizona at SEATTLE 4½ 6½ (41½) LA Rams at ATLANTA 7 3 (40½) Tampa Bay Dallas 6½ 4 (41½) at WASHINGTON NHL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at TORONTO -275 St. Louis +220 Carolina -132 at N.Y RANGERS +108 at OTTAWA -205 Columbus +168 at FLORIDA -360 Arizona +280 at WASHINGTON -164 Buffalo +136 Calgary -125 at WINNIPEG +104 at NASHVILLE -205 Montreal +168 Tampa Bay -350 at CHICAGO +280 at EDMONTON -152 Seattle +126 Dallas -120 at LOS ANGELES -102 New York -120 at VANCOUVER +100

