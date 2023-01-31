Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 31, 2023

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 33 24 7 2 0 50 134 86
Huntsville 34 21 11 1 1 44 124 104
Roanoke 32 20 10 2 0 43 106 80
Birmingham 33 21 11 1 0 43 129 99
Knoxville 34 19 12 1 2 41 123 112
Evansville 35 19 14 2 0 40 118 116
Pensacola 33 18 15 0 0 36 116 109
Fayetteville 35 15 17 3 0 33 101 111
Quad City 33 14 17 1 1 30 87 101
Macon 29 5 22 2 0 12 76 130
Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

