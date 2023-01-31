All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 33 24 7 2 0 50 134 86…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 33 24 7 2 0 50 134 86 Huntsville 34 21 11 1 1 44 124 104 Roanoke 32 20 10 2 0 43 106 80 Birmingham 33 21 11 1 0 43 129 99 Knoxville 34 19 12 1 2 41 123 112 Evansville 35 19 14 2 0 40 118 116 Pensacola 33 18 15 0 0 36 116 109 Fayetteville 35 15 17 3 0 33 101 111 Quad City 33 14 17 1 1 30 87 101 Macon 29 5 22 2 0 12 76 130 Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

