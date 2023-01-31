All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|33
|24
|7
|2
|0
|50
|134
|86
|Huntsville
|34
|21
|11
|1
|1
|44
|124
|104
|Roanoke
|32
|20
|10
|2
|0
|43
|106
|80
|Birmingham
|33
|21
|11
|1
|0
|43
|129
|99
|Knoxville
|34
|19
|12
|1
|2
|41
|123
|112
|Evansville
|35
|19
|14
|2
|0
|40
|118
|116
|Pensacola
|33
|18
|15
|0
|0
|36
|116
|109
|Fayetteville
|35
|15
|17
|3
|0
|33
|101
|111
|Quad City
|33
|14
|17
|1
|1
|30
|87
|101
|Macon
|29
|5
|22
|2
|0
|12
|76
|130
|Vermilion County
|29
|4
|23
|2
|0
|10
|59
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.