Live Radio
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 29, 2023, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 33 24 7 2 0 50 134 86
Huntsville 34 21 11 1 1 44 124 104
Roanoke 32 20 10 2 0 43 106 80
Birmingham 33 21 11 1 0 43 129 99
Knoxville 34 19 12 1 2 41 123 112
Evansville 35 19 14 2 0 40 118 116
Pensacola 33 18 15 0 0 36 116 109
Fayetteville 35 15 17 3 0 33 101 111
Quad City 33 14 17 1 1 30 87 101
Macon 29 5 22 2 0 12 76 130
Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Peoria 4, Fayetteville 1

Knoxville 5, Huntsville 2

Birmingham 5, Quad City 2

Evansville 8, Macon 2

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 4, Fayetteville 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up