|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|32
|23
|7
|2
|0
|48
|130
|83
|Huntsville
|34
|21
|11
|1
|1
|44
|124
|104
|Roanoke
|32
|20
|10
|2
|0
|43
|106
|80
|Birmingham
|33
|21
|11
|1
|0
|43
|129
|99
|Knoxville
|34
|19
|12
|1
|2
|41
|123
|112
|Evansville
|35
|19
|14
|2
|0
|40
|118
|116
|Pensacola
|33
|18
|15
|0
|0
|36
|116
|109
|Fayetteville
|34
|15
|17
|2
|0
|32
|98
|107
|Quad City
|33
|14
|17
|1
|1
|30
|87
|101
|Macon
|29
|5
|22
|2
|0
|12
|76
|130
|Vermilion County
|29
|4
|23
|2
|0
|10
|59
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Peoria 3, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 7, Knoxville 1
Birmingham 4, Quad City 0
Macon 3, Evansville 2
Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2
Saturday’s Games
Peoria 4, Fayetteville 1
Knoxville 5, Huntsville 2
Birmingham 5, Quad City 2
Evansville 8, Macon 2
Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2
Sunday’s Games
Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
