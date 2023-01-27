All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 31 22 7 2 0 46 126 82…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 31 22 7 2 0 46 126 82 Huntsville 33 21 10 1 1 44 122 99 Roanoke 31 20 9 2 0 43 104 77 Birmingham 32 20 11 1 0 41 124 97 Knoxville 33 18 12 1 2 39 118 110 Evansville 34 18 14 2 0 38 110 114 Pensacola 32 17 15 0 0 34 113 107 Fayetteville 33 15 16 2 0 32 97 103 Quad City 32 14 16 1 1 30 85 96 Macon 28 5 21 2 0 12 74 122 Vermilion County 29 4 23 2 0 10 59 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Peoria 3, Fayetteville 2

Huntsville 7, Knoxville 1

Birmingham 4, Quad City 0

Macon 3, Evansville 2

Pensacola 3, Roanoke 2

Saturday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

