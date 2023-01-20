All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|29
|20
|7
|2
|0
|42
|118
|78
|Roanoke
|29
|20
|8
|1
|0
|42
|101
|70
|Huntsville
|30
|19
|9
|1
|1
|40
|110
|93
|Birmingham
|30
|18
|11
|1
|0
|37
|116
|96
|Evansville
|31
|17
|12
|2
|0
|36
|103
|106
|Knoxville
|30
|16
|11
|1
|2
|35
|107
|96
|Fayetteville
|31
|15
|14
|2
|0
|32
|93
|96
|Pensacola
|30
|15
|15
|0
|0
|30
|106
|102
|Quad City
|30
|13
|15
|1
|1
|28
|76
|91
|Macon
|25
|4
|19
|2
|0
|10
|63
|110
|Vermilion County
|27
|4
|21
|2
|0
|10
|56
|111
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Peoria 4, Quad City 1
Knoxville 5, Fayetteville 2
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 5, Birmingham 2
Evansville 5, Vermilion County 4
Huntsville 4, Fayetteville 3
Pensacola 5, Macon 2
Peoria 5, Quad City 0
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Huntsville at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
