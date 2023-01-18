Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 18, 2023, 10:10 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Roanoke 28 19 8 1 0 40 96 68
Peoria 27 18 7 2 0 38 109 77
Huntsville 29 18 9 1 1 38 106 90
Birmingham 29 18 10 1 0 37 114 91
Evansville 30 16 12 2 0 34 98 102
Knoxville 29 15 11 1 2 33 102 94
Fayetteville 29 15 12 2 0 32 88 87
Quad City 28 13 13 1 1 28 75 82
Pensacola 29 14 15 0 0 28 101 100
Macon 24 4 18 2 0 10 61 105
Vermilion County 26 4 21 1 0 9 52 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 11:30 a.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

