All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Roanoke
|28
|19
|8
|1
|0
|40
|96
|68
|Peoria
|27
|18
|7
|2
|0
|38
|109
|77
|Huntsville
|29
|18
|9
|1
|1
|38
|106
|90
|Birmingham
|29
|18
|10
|1
|0
|37
|114
|91
|Evansville
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|98
|102
|Knoxville
|29
|15
|11
|1
|2
|33
|102
|94
|Fayetteville
|29
|15
|12
|2
|0
|32
|88
|87
|Quad City
|28
|13
|13
|1
|1
|28
|75
|82
|Pensacola
|29
|14
|15
|0
|0
|28
|101
|100
|Macon
|24
|4
|18
|2
|0
|10
|61
|105
|Vermilion County
|26
|4
|21
|1
|0
|9
|52
|106
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Peoria at Quad City, 11:30 a.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
