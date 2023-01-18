All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 28 19 8 1 0 40 96 68…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 28 19 8 1 0 40 96 68 Peoria 27 18 7 2 0 38 109 77 Huntsville 29 18 9 1 1 38 106 90 Birmingham 29 18 10 1 0 37 114 91 Evansville 30 16 12 2 0 34 98 102 Knoxville 29 15 11 1 2 33 102 94 Fayetteville 29 15 12 2 0 32 88 87 Quad City 28 13 13 1 1 28 75 82 Pensacola 29 14 15 0 0 28 101 100 Macon 24 4 18 2 0 10 61 105 Vermilion County 26 4 21 1 0 9 52 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 11:30 a.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Peoria at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Vermilion County, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

