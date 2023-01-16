All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Roanoke
|28
|19
|8
|1
|0
|40
|96
|68
|Peoria
|27
|18
|7
|2
|0
|38
|109
|77
|Huntsville
|29
|18
|9
|1
|1
|38
|106
|90
|Birmingham
|29
|18
|10
|1
|0
|37
|114
|91
|Evansville
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|98
|102
|Knoxville
|29
|15
|11
|1
|2
|33
|102
|94
|Fayetteville
|29
|15
|12
|2
|0
|32
|88
|87
|Quad City
|28
|13
|13
|1
|1
|28
|75
|82
|Pensacola
|29
|14
|15
|0
|0
|28
|101
|100
|Macon
|24
|4
|18
|2
|0
|10
|61
|105
|Vermilion County
|26
|4
|21
|1
|0
|9
|52
|106
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Peoria 6, Knoxville 2
Monday’s Games
Huntsville 6, Birmingham 3
Pensacola 7, Macon 1
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Peoria at Quad City, 11:30 a.m.
Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
