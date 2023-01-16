BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 16, 2023, 7:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Roanoke 28 19 8 1 0 40 96 68
Peoria 27 18 7 2 0 38 109 77
Huntsville 29 18 9 1 1 38 106 90
Birmingham 29 18 10 1 0 37 114 91
Evansville 30 16 12 2 0 34 98 102
Knoxville 29 15 11 1 2 33 102 94
Fayetteville 29 15 12 2 0 32 88 87
Quad City 28 13 13 1 1 28 75 82
Pensacola 29 14 15 0 0 28 101 100
Macon 24 4 18 2 0 10 61 105
Vermilion County 26 4 21 1 0 9 52 106

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Peoria 6, Knoxville 2

Monday’s Games

Huntsville 6, Birmingham 3

Pensacola 7, Macon 1

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Peoria at Quad City, 11:30 a.m.

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up