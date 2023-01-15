All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Roanoke
|28
|19
|8
|1
|0
|40
|96
|68
|Peoria
|27
|18
|7
|2
|0
|38
|109
|77
|Birmingham
|28
|18
|9
|1
|0
|37
|111
|85
|Huntsville
|28
|17
|9
|1
|1
|36
|100
|87
|Evansville
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|98
|102
|Knoxville
|29
|15
|11
|1
|2
|33
|102
|94
|Fayetteville
|29
|15
|12
|2
|0
|32
|88
|87
|Quad City
|28
|13
|13
|1
|1
|28
|75
|82
|Pensacola
|28
|13
|15
|0
|0
|26
|94
|99
|Macon
|23
|4
|17
|2
|0
|10
|60
|98
|Vermilion County
|26
|4
|21
|1
|0
|9
|52
|106
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 8, Evansville 2
Quad City 4, Vermilion County 1
Birmingham 3, Pensacola 0
Peoria 5, Knoxville 2
Sunday’s Games
Peoria 6, Knoxville 2
Monday’s Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
