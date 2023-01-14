All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Roanoke
|28
|19
|8
|1
|0
|40
|96
|68
|Birmingham
|28
|18
|9
|1
|0
|37
|111
|85
|Peoria
|26
|17
|7
|2
|0
|36
|103
|75
|Huntsville
|28
|17
|9
|1
|1
|36
|100
|87
|Evansville
|30
|16
|12
|2
|0
|34
|98
|102
|Knoxville
|28
|15
|10
|1
|2
|33
|100
|88
|Fayetteville
|29
|15
|12
|2
|0
|32
|88
|87
|Quad City
|28
|13
|13
|1
|1
|28
|75
|82
|Pensacola
|28
|13
|15
|0
|0
|26
|94
|99
|Macon
|23
|4
|17
|2
|0
|10
|60
|98
|Vermilion County
|26
|4
|21
|1
|0
|9
|52
|106
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2
Birmingham 6, Evansville 4
Pensacola 4, Huntsville 3
Quad City 4, Vermilion County 2
Knoxville 6, Peoria 4
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke 3, Fayetteville 2
Huntsville 8, Evansville 2
Quad City 4, Vermilion County 1
Birmingham 3, Pensacola 0
Peoria 5, Knoxville 2
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 2 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 5:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
