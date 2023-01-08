All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Roanoke
|26
|17
|8
|1
|0
|36
|90
|64
|Peoria
|24
|16
|6
|2
|0
|34
|94
|67
|Evansville
|27
|16
|9
|2
|0
|34
|91
|84
|Birmingham
|26
|16
|9
|1
|0
|33
|102
|81
|Fayetteville
|27
|15
|10
|2
|0
|32
|84
|81
|Huntsville
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|85
|80
|Knoxville
|26
|14
|9
|1
|2
|31
|92
|79
|Pensacola
|26
|12
|14
|0
|0
|24
|90
|93
|Quad City
|26
|11
|13
|1
|1
|24
|67
|79
|Macon
|23
|4
|17
|2
|0
|10
|60
|98
|Vermilion County
|24
|4
|19
|1
|0
|9
|49
|98
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke 3, Macon 0
Knoxville 4, Huntsville 1
Birmingham 1, Pensacola 0
Evansville 6, Peoria 2
Fayetteville 2, Quad City 0
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Quad City 2
Peoria 3, Vermilion County 1
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.