All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 26 17 8 1 0 36 90 64 Peoria 24 16 6 2 0 34 94 67 Evansville 27 16 9 2 0 34 91 84 Birmingham 26 16 9 1 0 33 102 81 Fayetteville 27 15 10 2 0 32 84 81 Huntsville 25 15 9 1 0 31 85 80 Knoxville 26 14 9 1 2 31 92 79 Pensacola 26 12 14 0 0 24 90 93 Quad City 26 11 13 1 1 24 67 79 Macon 23 4 17 2 0 10 60 98 Vermilion County 24 4 19 1 0 9 49 98

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Macon 0

Knoxville 4, Huntsville 1

Birmingham 1, Pensacola 0

Evansville 6, Peoria 2

Fayetteville 2, Quad City 0

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Quad City 2

Peoria 3, Vermilion County 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

