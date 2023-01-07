All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 26 17 8 1 0 36 90 64…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Roanoke 26 17 8 1 0 36 90 64 Evansville 27 16 9 2 0 34 91 84 Birmingham 26 16 9 1 0 33 102 81 Peoria 23 15 6 2 0 32 91 66 Huntsville 25 15 9 1 0 31 85 80 Knoxville 26 14 9 1 2 31 92 79 Fayetteville 26 14 10 2 0 30 80 79 Quad City 25 11 12 1 1 24 65 75 Pensacola 26 12 14 0 0 24 90 93 Macon 23 4 17 2 0 10 60 98 Vermilion County 23 4 18 1 0 9 48 95

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Roanoke 8, Macon 3

Huntsville 8, Knoxville 5

Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2

Fayetteville 6, Quad City 3

Vermilion County 4, Peoria 2

Saturday’s Games

Roanoke 3, Macon 0

Knoxville 4, Huntsville 1

Birmingham 1, Pensacola 0

Evansville 6, Peoria 2

Fayetteville 2, Quad City 0

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

