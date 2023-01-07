All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Roanoke
|26
|17
|8
|1
|0
|36
|90
|64
|Evansville
|27
|16
|9
|2
|0
|34
|91
|84
|Birmingham
|26
|16
|9
|1
|0
|33
|102
|81
|Peoria
|23
|15
|6
|2
|0
|32
|91
|66
|Huntsville
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|85
|80
|Knoxville
|26
|14
|9
|1
|2
|31
|92
|79
|Fayetteville
|26
|14
|10
|2
|0
|30
|80
|79
|Quad City
|25
|11
|12
|1
|1
|24
|65
|75
|Pensacola
|26
|12
|14
|0
|0
|24
|90
|93
|Macon
|23
|4
|17
|2
|0
|10
|60
|98
|Vermilion County
|23
|4
|18
|1
|0
|9
|48
|95
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 8, Macon 3
Huntsville 8, Knoxville 5
Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2
Fayetteville 6, Quad City 3
Vermilion County 4, Peoria 2
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke 3, Macon 0
Knoxville 4, Huntsville 1
Birmingham 1, Pensacola 0
Evansville 6, Peoria 2
Fayetteville 2, Quad City 0
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
