All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Roanoke
|25
|16
|8
|1
|0
|34
|87
|64
|Peoria
|22
|15
|5
|2
|0
|32
|89
|60
|Evansville
|26
|15
|9
|2
|0
|32
|85
|82
|Huntsville
|24
|15
|8
|1
|0
|31
|84
|76
|Birmingham
|25
|15
|9
|1
|0
|31
|101
|81
|Knoxville
|25
|13
|9
|1
|2
|29
|88
|78
|Fayetteville
|25
|13
|10
|2
|0
|28
|78
|79
|Quad City
|24
|11
|11
|1
|1
|24
|65
|73
|Pensacola
|25
|12
|13
|0
|0
|24
|90
|92
|Macon
|22
|4
|16
|2
|0
|10
|60
|95
|Vermilion County
|23
|4
|18
|1
|0
|9
|48
|95
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Evansville 4, Birmingham 2
Friday’s Games
Roanoke 8, Macon 3
Huntsville 8, Knoxville 5
Birmingham 5, Pensacola 2
Fayetteville 6, Quad City 3
Vermilion County 4, Peoria 2
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Peoria at Vermilion County, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
