All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|21
|15
|4
|2
|0
|32
|87
|56
|Roanoke
|24
|15
|8
|1
|0
|32
|79
|61
|Evansville
|25
|14
|9
|2
|0
|30
|81
|80
|Birmingham
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|94
|75
|Huntsville
|23
|14
|8
|1
|0
|29
|76
|71
|Knoxville
|24
|13
|8
|1
|2
|29
|83
|70
|Fayetteville
|24
|12
|10
|2
|0
|26
|72
|76
|Quad City
|23
|11
|10
|1
|1
|24
|62
|67
|Pensacola
|24
|12
|12
|0
|0
|24
|88
|87
|Macon
|21
|4
|15
|2
|0
|10
|57
|87
|Vermilion County
|22
|3
|18
|1
|0
|7
|44
|93
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
