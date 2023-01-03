All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 21 15 4 2 0 32 87 56…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 21 15 4 2 0 32 87 56 Roanoke 24 15 8 1 0 32 79 61 Evansville 25 14 9 2 0 30 81 80 Birmingham 23 14 8 1 0 29 94 75 Huntsville 23 14 8 1 0 29 76 71 Knoxville 24 13 8 1 2 29 83 70 Fayetteville 24 12 10 2 0 26 72 76 Quad City 23 11 10 1 1 24 62 67 Pensacola 24 12 12 0 0 24 88 87 Macon 21 4 15 2 0 10 57 87 Vermilion County 22 3 18 1 0 7 44 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

