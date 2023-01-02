SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 2, 2023, 10:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 21 15 4 2 0 32 87 56
Roanoke 24 15 8 1 0 32 79 61
Evansville 25 14 9 2 0 30 81 80
Birmingham 23 14 8 1 0 29 94 75
Huntsville 23 14 8 1 0 29 76 71
Knoxville 24 13 8 1 2 29 83 70
Fayetteville 24 12 10 2 0 26 72 76
Quad City 23 11 10 1 1 24 62 67
Pensacola 24 12 12 0 0 24 88 87
Macon 21 4 15 2 0 10 57 87
Vermilion County 22 3 18 1 0 7 44 93

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham 3, Knoxville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up