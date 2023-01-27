Spear sparks Robert Morris past Detroit Mercy 85-77

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kahliel Spear scored 25 points and Robert Morris beat Antoine Davis and Detroit Mercy for the first…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kahliel Spear scored 25 points and Robert Morris beat Antoine Davis and Detroit Mercy for the first time 85-77 on Friday night.

Spear made 10 of 14 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws for the Colonials (10-12, 5-6 Horizon League). Josh Corbin hit six 3-pointers and scored 20. Michael Green III sank three 3-pointers and scored 13 off the bench. Jackson Last contributed 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Enoch Cheeks finished with 11 points and eight assists as RMU beat the Titans for the first time in seven tries.

Davis led the Titans (8-14, 4-7) with 29 points. He made 9 of 11 shots from beyond the arc but sank just 1 of 10 from inside it. The fifth-year senior, who is second on the Division I all-time scoring list, now has 3,317 career points. He trails record-holder Pete Maravich of LSU (1967-70) by 350 points. Maravich set the record in three seasons.

Gerald Liddell added 16 points and seven rebounds for Detroit Mercy. Damezi Anderson pitched in with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Davis added four steals and three assists. Davis came in averaging 33.6 points in five career games against RMU.

Robert Morris will host Oakland on Sunday. Detroit Mercy travels to play Youngstown State on Sunday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.