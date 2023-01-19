Southern Utah plays conference rival New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (7-11, 0-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (13-6, 5-1 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

New Mexico State Aggies (7-11, 0-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (13-6, 5-1 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -7; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: WAC foes Southern Utah and New Mexico State square off on Thursday.

The Thunderbirds are 8-1 on their home court. Southern Utah ranks sixth in the WAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jason Spurgin averaging 2.2.

The Aggies have gone 0-6 against WAC opponents. New Mexico State scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevian Jones is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Cameron Healy is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Xavier Pinson is averaging 12.7 points and 4.6 assists for the Aggies. Deshawndre Washington is averaging 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

