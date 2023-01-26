Southern Utah defeats Utah Valley 79-67

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones’ 20 points helped Southern Utah defeat Utah Valley 79-67 on Thursday night. Jones…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tevian Jones’ 20 points helped Southern Utah defeat Utah Valley 79-67 on Thursday night.

Jones added six rebounds for the Thunderbirds (15-7, 7-2 Western Athletic Conference). Drake Allen finished 8 of 15 from the field to add 17 points. Maizen Fausett recorded 15 points and went 6 of 11 from the field.

Justin Harmon led the way for the Wolverines (16-6, 7-2) with 16 points. Aziz Bandaogo added 15 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks for Utah Valley. In addition, Trey Woodbury finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

