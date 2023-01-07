Southern Miss hosts Locure and UL Monroe

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (13-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-9, 3-0 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (13-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-9, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UL Monroe -6; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Tyreke Locure scored 25 points in UL Monroe’s 66-58 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Warhawks have gone 5-2 in home games. UL Monroe is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss ranks eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

The Warhawks and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Howell is averaging 8.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Warhawks. Locure is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Austin Crowley is averaging 16.9 points and 2.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 15.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

