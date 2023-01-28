Southern Miss hosts Ceaser and Texas State

Texas State Bobcats (11-11, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (18-4, 7-2 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3…

Texas State Bobcats (11-11, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (18-4, 7-2 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Miss -8; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Nighael Ceaser scored 23 points in Texas State’s 70-67 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Golden Eagles have gone 11-0 in home games. Southern Miss ranks third in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 35.1 rebounds. DeAndre Pinckney leads the Golden Eagles with 7.1 boards.

The Bobcats are 4-5 in Sun Belt play. Texas State is 4-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Eagles and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 17.3 points and 2.2 steals. Pinckney is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

Mason Harrell averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Drue Drinnon is shooting 39.5% and averaging 7.3 points over the past 10 games for Texas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

