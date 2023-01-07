Southern Indiana takes on SIU-Edwardsville after Swope’s 25-point showing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-5, 2-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-8, 1-2 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (11-5, 2-1 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-8, 1-2 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Indiana -1.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana takes on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars after Isaiah Swope scored 25 points in Southern Indiana’s 84-80 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Southern Indiana ranks fourth in the OVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Polakovich averaging 4.6.

The Cougars are 2-1 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Screaming Eagles and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Lakes averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Jelani Simmons is shooting 45.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.

Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 13.8 points. Damarco Minor is shooting 39.8% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

