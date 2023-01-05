Southern Indiana plays Morehead State on 4-game road skid

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-7, 1-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (8-7, 1-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (8-7, 1-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (8-7, 1-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -1.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana travels to Morehead State looking to end its four-game road losing streak.

The Eagles are 6-1 on their home court. Morehead State is seventh in the OVC scoring 70.9 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 1-1 against OVC opponents. Southern Indiana is ninth in the OVC scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Jacob Polakovich averaging 11.3.

The Eagles and Screaming Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 13.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Trevor Lakes averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Jelani Simmons is shooting 46.1% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Southern Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.