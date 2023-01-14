Southern Illinois hosts Illinois State following Knight’s 22-point showing

Illinois State Redbirds (8-10, 3-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (13-5, 5-2 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Illinois State Redbirds (8-10, 3-4 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (13-5, 5-2 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Illinois -11.5; over/under is 122.5

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State plays the Southern Illinois Salukis after Seneca Knight scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 76-66 overtime win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Salukis have gone 7-1 at home. Southern Illinois is fifth in the MVC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Domask averaging 5.6.

The Redbirds are 3-4 in MVC play. Illinois State is eighth in the MVC scoring 66.9 points per game and is shooting 42.7%.

The Salukis and Redbirds face off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domask is averaging 16.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 14 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Kendall Lewis is averaging 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.