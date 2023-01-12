SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Southeast Missouri State wins 94-71 over Lindenwood

The Associated Press

January 12, 2023, 11:22 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Israel Barnes scored 20 points to help Southeast Missouri State defeat Lindenwood 94-71 on Thursday night.

Barnes also contributed three steals for the Redhawks (8-10, 3-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Phillip Russell scored 16 points, shooting 5 for 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Chris Harris recorded 13 points and shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 9 from the free throw line.

The Lions (7-11, 2-3) were led in scoring by Chris Childs, who finished with 22 points and three steals. Keenon Cole added 18 points for Lindenwood. In addition, Cam Burrell had 17 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

