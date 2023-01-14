Southeast Missouri State visits Morehead State after Barnes’ 20-point showing

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-10, 3-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-8, 3-2 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-10, 3-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-8, 3-2 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -2; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on the Morehead State Eagles after Israel Barnes scored 20 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 94-71 win against the Lindenwood Lions.

The Eagles have gone 8-1 in home games. Morehead State is ninth in the OVC shooting 32.4% from deep, led by Trent Scott shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

The Redhawks are 3-2 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles and Redhawks meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Phillip Russell is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 77.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

