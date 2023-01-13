Southeast Missouri State visits Morehead State after Barnes’ 20-point performance

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-10, 3-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-8, 3-2 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-10, 3-2 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (10-8, 3-2 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on the Morehead State Eagles after Israel Barnes scored 20 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 94-71 win over the Lindenwood Lions.

The Eagles are 8-1 on their home court. Morehead State is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Redhawks are 3-2 in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State ranks eighth in the OVC scoring 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Josh Earley averaging 9.3.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 13.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Alex Gross is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Phillip Russell is scoring 16.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 77.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.