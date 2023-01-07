SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Southeast Missouri State takes down Little Rock

The Associated Press

January 7, 2023, 7:36 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dylan Branson had 19 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 74-68 win against Little Rock on Saturday night.

Branson shot 7 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line for the Redhawks (7-10, 2-2 Ohio Valley). Chris Harris added 16 points while shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds. Phillip Russell recorded 16 points and shot 5 for 14 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Trojans (5-12, 1-3) were led in scoring by D.J. Smith, who finished with 14 points and five assists. Isaiah Palermo added 13 points, four steals and two blocks for Little Rock. In addition, Myron Gardner had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

