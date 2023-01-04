Southeast Missouri State faces UT Martin, looks to end road skid

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-9, 1-1 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 1-1 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (6-9, 1-1 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-6, 1-1 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hits the road against UT Martin looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Skyhawks are 8-0 in home games. UT Martin is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Redhawks are 1-1 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State is ninth in the OVC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Clark averaging 2.7.

The Skyhawks and Redhawks square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart is averaging 16.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Skyhawks. K.J. Simon is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Phillip Russell is averaging 15.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.