South Dakota visits Western Illinois after Massner’s 46-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (9-11, 4-4 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (12-8, 5-4 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts the South Dakota Coyotes after Trenton Massner scored 46 points in Western Illinois’ 92-80 win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Leathernecks have gone 8-2 at home. Western Illinois ranks fourth in the Summit in team defense, allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Coyotes are 4-4 against conference opponents. South Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit with 11.8 assists per game led by A.J. Plitzuweit averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesiah West is averaging 10.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Leathernecks. Massner is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

